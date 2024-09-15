PM Modi Unveils Rs660 Crore Railway Projects and Housing Initiatives in Jharkhand

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated several railway projects exceeding Rs660 crore in Tatanagar, Jharkhand, on Sunday through video conferencing. He also distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G). Key projects include the Madhupur Bypass line in Deoghar district and the Hazaribagh Town Coaching Depot in Hazaribagh district, expected to enhance travel efficiency and infrastructure.

Modi dedicated the Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling project, enhancing the Bondamunda-Ranchi single line section. Four new road under bridges were also inaugurated, improving public safety. Additionally, 46,000 beneficiaries participated in the Griha Pravesh ceremony. Modi acknowledged the occasion of Karma Parv, extending his best wishes to Jharkhand on receiving six new Vande Bharat trains.

Highlighting the central government's commitment, Modi recalled past neglect and emphasized 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' focusing on inclusive development. He noted the newly allocated Rs7,000 crore for Jharkhand's railway infrastructure, 16 times higher than a decade ago. Highlighting 100% railway electrification and rejuvenation of 50 stations under the Amrit Bharat Railway Station scheme, Modi reiterated his government's devotion to Jharkhand's progress despite being unable to attend the event in person due to poor weather.

(With inputs from agencies.)