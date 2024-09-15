Left Menu

BJP's Stand on Gyanvapi: Following the Legal Path

The BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary affirmed that the party will follow the legal procedures on the Gyanvapi issue. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had called Gyanvapi the embodiment of Lord Vishwanath. The issue remains contentious, with the Hindu and Muslim sides holding conflicting claims.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:35 IST
  • India

Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, the BJP's Uttar Pradesh chief, stated on Sunday that the party would adhere to the legal procedures regarding the Gyanvapi issue. His remark came a day after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred to Gyanvapi as the 'embodiment of Lord Vishwanath.'

Adityanath had expressed his views on Gyanvapi, noting its religious significance by connecting it to Lord Vishwanath and mentioning the mythological sage Adi Shankar. When questioned about Adityanath's comments, Chaudhary emphasized that the BJP would respect the law's established processes.

The Gyanvapi issue has sparked a protracted legal dispute with the Hindu side claiming that the mosque stands on the remnants of a temple, a claim contested by the Muslim faction. Chaudhary expressed confidence in the BJP's future, citing the party's democratic values and recent electoral performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

