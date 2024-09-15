Left Menu

Kejriwal's Resignation Sparks Speculation Over Successor

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's unexpected resignation announcement has ignited a wave of speculation regarding his successor. Potential candidates include his wife Sunita, and ministers Atishi, Gopal Rai, among others. The final decision will be made in a party meeting, aiming to nominate a leader who garners public trust and fulfills AAP's strategic requirements.

Updated: 15-09-2024 19:42 IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's sudden resignation announcement on Sunday has stirred speculation about his potential successors, including his wife Sunita and ministers Atishi and Gopal Rai.

Kejriwal, recently released on bail from Tihar Jail in an excise policy graft case, stated that a meeting with AAP MLAs in the coming days will decide the new chief minister.

Addressing AAP leaders and workers, Kejriwal said he would only reassume the post if given a 'certificate of honesty' by Delhi's voters in the upcoming Assembly polls. He ruled out former deputy CM Manish Sisodia as his replacement due to ongoing legal troubles.

Sources suggest Sunita Kejriwal, a former IRS officer, could be a strong candidate, having played a key role during AAP's recent campaign efforts.

Other reported contenders include ministers Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and possible minority community members, eyeing strategic advantages in Delhi's diverse constituencies.

A decision will be finalized in a meeting on Tuesday, amidst ongoing discussions among party MLAs and functionaries.

