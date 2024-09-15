Telangana CM Reddy Sees Congress Victory in 2023 as Prelude to Rahul Gandhi's 2029 PM Bid

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, characterized the Congress party's victory in the 2023 state Assembly elections as merely the semi-finals, with the 'finals' being Rahul Gandhi's successful bid for Prime Minister in 2029.

Reddy asserted that Congress must win 15 of the 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana to facilitate Gandhi's ascent to the PM post. He urged party activists to remain steadfast in their efforts until this objective is attained.

At an event in Gandhi Bhavan, Reddy also underscored the recent initiatives of his administration, including a crop loan waiver and free travel for women on state-run buses, designed to bolster public support. He mentioned the appointment of B Mahesh Kumar Goud as the new state Congress president, succeeding him, as a strategic move to strengthen party leadership and outreach.

(With inputs from agencies.)