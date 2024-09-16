Thierry Breton Resigns Amid Clash with von der Leyen
French European Commissioner Thierry Breton announced his resignation, citing a dispute with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. Breton claimed von der Leyen requested France withdraw his candidacy in exchange for a more influential portfolio. The resignation underscores ongoing governance issues within the EU Commission.
French European Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday announced his resignation from the EU executive body, citing a conflict with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.
Breton alleged that von der Leyen had asked France to withdraw his candidacy for re-election in exchange for a more influential portfolio.
The resignation highlights ongoing governance issues within the EU, as von der Leyen finalizes her list of commissioners for her second term.
