Thierry Breton Resigns Amid Clash with von der Leyen

French European Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday announced his resignation from the EU executive body, citing a conflict with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Breton alleged that von der Leyen had asked France to withdraw his candidacy for re-election in exchange for a more influential portfolio.

The resignation highlights ongoing governance issues within the EU, as von der Leyen finalizes her list of commissioners for her second term.

(With inputs from agencies.)