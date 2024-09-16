Second Assassination Attempt on Trump Foiled by Secret Service

Former US President Donald Trump narrowly escaped an apparent assassination attempt on his golf course in Florida, the second in two months.

The incident at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach saw Secret Service agents open fire on a gunman. Trump was unharmed and expressed gratitude to the agents.

A suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, is in custody. President Biden condemned the act and a federal investigation has been initiated. The White House confirmed that both the President and Vice President have been briefed.

(With inputs from agencies.)