Madhya Pradesh CM Vows Unity Against 'Germs' of Terrorism

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav referred to terrorists as 'germs' and urged unity against them following a terror attack in Pahalgam. Highlighting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stance, he emphasized national strength and unity. Yadav announced plans to develop Janapav, Lord Parshuram's birthplace, into a religious center.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 30-04-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 30-04-2025 18:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday denounced terrorists as 'germs', calling for national unity in light of the recent attack in Pahalgam. His remarks came at a program in Janapav, emphasizing the need to support Prime Minister Modi's fight against terrorism.

Highlighting India's growing global stature, Yadav said that terrorists, compared to flies and mosquitoes, underestimate the strength and unity of Indian citizens. He praised the bipartisan condemnation of Pakistan by all parties in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370.

Celebrating Parshuram Jayanti, Yadav visited Lord Parshuram's birthplace, pledging to transform Janapav into a major religious hub, acknowledging its mythological significance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

