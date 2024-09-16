Left Menu

Assassination Attempt Thwarted at Trump Golf Course

A gunman attempted to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at his Palm Beach golf course. Identified as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, he was captured by law enforcement after fleeing the scene. Routh's social media profiles link him to pro-Ukraine sentiments and anti-Trump postings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:48 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

A gunman attempted to assassinate Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday at Trump's golf course in Palm Beach, Florida, authorities reported. Major news outlets identified the suspect as Ryan Wesley Routh, 58, of Hawaii, based on sources from law enforcement. The FBI has not commented, and Reuters couldn't independently confirm his identity.

The Secret Service stated that while escorting Trump, an agent noticed a gun barrel in bushes near the property line. Multiple agents engaged and fired at the gunman, who dropped an AK-47 style rifle and other items before fleeing in a black Nissan. A witness captured the suspect’s car and license plate, assisting law enforcement in apprehending him shortly after on Interstate 95 in Martin County.

Routh's social media profiles showed support for Ukraine against Russia and disdain for Trump. Public access to his Facebook and X profiles was removed post-incident. His sons expressed disbelief over the news, describing him as a loving and caring father.

(With inputs from agencies.)

