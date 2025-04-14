Left Menu

Hungary's Opposition Prepares for Showdown: Can Magyar Unseat Orbán?

Péter Magyar, leader of Hungary's largest opposition party, aims to end Viktor Orbán's rule and restore Hungary's international relations if he wins the upcoming elections. Magyar seeks to overcome economic challenges, improve EU ties, and replace Orbán's regime, which critics accuse of undermining democracy.

Péter Magyar, head of Hungary's Respect and Freedom (Tisza) party, promised thousands of supporters he would end the nation's international isolation if he ousts Prime Minister Viktor Orbán in next year's elections. With growing popularity, Tisza poses the greatest threat to Orbán's leadership since he assumed power in 2010.

At a Budapest rally, Magyar pledged to restore Hungary's strained relationships, particularly with the European Union and NATO, as Orbán's policies have led to much criticism. He assured voters that Hungary would reclaim its position as a trusted ally in Europe, reversing ties with autocratic regimes.

Critics accuse Orbán's government of eroding democratic institutions and dominating media. Magyar's campaign focuses on addressing economic stagnation, healthcare issues, and corruption. He declared Orbán's system irreparable and vowed to lawfully dismantle it, inspiring confidence in supporters like Nóra Farkas.

