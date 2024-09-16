Left Menu

Amit Shah Rallies Against Article 370 Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized a clear divide in the Jammu & Kashmir elections, positioning the BJP against the Congress and National Conference. Shah warned against the revival of Article 370 and accused opposition alliances of promoting terrorism. He urged votes for BJP's Shugan Parihar as a tribute to martyrs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kishtwar | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:18 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:18 IST
Amit Shah Rallies Against Article 370 Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday framed the Jammu and Kashmir elections as a decisive battle between the BJP and the Congress-National Conference alliance. He claimed that the opposition aims to revive Article 370, whereas the BJP is committed to its permanent repeal.

Shah, addressing a public rally, argued that a vote for BJP candidate Shugan Parihar is a vote for progress and a tribute to martyrs, including Parihar's father. He underscored that the BJP adheres to the philosophy of 'One Constitution, one flag, and one Prime Minister,' citing Prem Nath Dogra's legacy.

Shah also accused the National Conference and the Congress of historically fostering terrorism, further criticizing their recent promises to reinstate Article 370 and potentially release terrorists if they come to power. He stressed that under the Modi government, terrorism on Indian soil has no chance of resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024