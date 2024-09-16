Amit Shah Rallies Against Article 370 Restoration in Jammu & Kashmir

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday framed the Jammu and Kashmir elections as a decisive battle between the BJP and the Congress-National Conference alliance. He claimed that the opposition aims to revive Article 370, whereas the BJP is committed to its permanent repeal.

Shah, addressing a public rally, argued that a vote for BJP candidate Shugan Parihar is a vote for progress and a tribute to martyrs, including Parihar's father. He underscored that the BJP adheres to the philosophy of 'One Constitution, one flag, and one Prime Minister,' citing Prem Nath Dogra's legacy.

Shah also accused the National Conference and the Congress of historically fostering terrorism, further criticizing their recent promises to reinstate Article 370 and potentially release terrorists if they come to power. He stressed that under the Modi government, terrorism on Indian soil has no chance of resurgence.

(With inputs from agencies.)