Current US Domestic News Highlights: Succession, Supreme Court, and More

Current US domestic news highlights a series of critical events. A battle over the control of Rupert Murdoch's media empire is set to play out in a Reno courtroom, as the 93-year-old aims to secure control for his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch.

Further, the Supreme Court term is set to test the regulatory power of federal agencies, with cases including significant business-related questions, such as those involving tech giants Nvidia and Meta's Facebook.

In another pivotal courtroom showdown, TikTok and its parent company ByteDance will face off against the Justice Department, challenging a potential US ban on the app.

