Current US Domestic News Highlights: Succession, Supreme Court, and More

This material summarizes recent key US domestic news events. Highlights include Rupert Murdoch's succession battle, significant Supreme Court cases, TikTok's legal battle, an attempted assassination on Donald Trump, a paramedic's reduced sentence, and Congress's urgent funding deal. Key trends and updates across various sectors are presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:31 IST
Current US Domestic News Highlights: Succession, Supreme Court, and More
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Current US domestic news highlights a series of critical events. A battle over the control of Rupert Murdoch's media empire is set to play out in a Reno courtroom, as the 93-year-old aims to secure control for his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch.

Further, the Supreme Court term is set to test the regulatory power of federal agencies, with cases including significant business-related questions, such as those involving tech giants Nvidia and Meta's Facebook.

In another pivotal courtroom showdown, TikTok and its parent company ByteDance will face off against the Justice Department, challenging a potential US ban on the app.

(With inputs from agencies.)

