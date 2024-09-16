Amit Shah Vows to Bury Terrorism in Kashmir During BJP Campaign

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a series of election rallies, proclaimed that the BJP-led central government will decisively bury terrorism in Kashmir, alleging that the National Conference, PDP, and Congress wish to release terrorists.

Shah emphasized there will be no talks or cross-LoC trade with Pakistan until terrorism is totally wiped out, urging voters to defeat the so-called dynastic politics of the Abdullahs, Gandhis, and Muftis.

The BJP leader promised job opportunities for the youth of Kashmir and assured that militant activities will not be allowed to revive under his government's rule. He condemned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their critical remarks against the army and the government.

(With inputs from agencies.)