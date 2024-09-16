Amit Shah Vows to Bury Terrorism in Kashmir During BJP Campaign
Union Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely defended the BJP's stance on terrorism in Kashmir, accusing opposing parties of fostering violence. During election rallies, Shah pledged no talks with Pakistan until terrorism is eradicated, and promised job opportunities for Kashmir's youth while taking a firm stand against militant activities.
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during a series of election rallies, proclaimed that the BJP-led central government will decisively bury terrorism in Kashmir, alleging that the National Conference, PDP, and Congress wish to release terrorists.
Shah emphasized there will be no talks or cross-LoC trade with Pakistan until terrorism is totally wiped out, urging voters to defeat the so-called dynastic politics of the Abdullahs, Gandhis, and Muftis.
The BJP leader promised job opportunities for the youth of Kashmir and assured that militant activities will not be allowed to revive under his government's rule. He condemned National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi for their critical remarks against the army and the government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- BJP
- Kashmir
- terrorism
- election rallies
- National Conference
- PDP
- Congress
- Pakistan
- youth jobs
ALSO READ
Syed Salim Geelani Joins PDP, Calls for Kashmir Dialogue
Not criticising National Conference, only stating truth: Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Targets NC on Coalition with BJP, Stresses PDP Agenda of Reconciliation
BJP Accuses NC and PDP of Seeking Ex-Militant Support in J-K Assembly Polls
Can't forecast things to follow J-K polls: Tariq Hameed Karra on possibility of a National Conference CM.