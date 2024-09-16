Kejriwal's Resignation: Compulsion or Principle?
BJP's Delhi president, Virender Sachdeva, claimed Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi's chief minister was due to compulsion, not principles. He alleged widespread corruption in Kejriwal's administration. AAP countered the claims, accusing the BJP of spreading false propaganda and using investigative agencies for political vendetta. Kejriwal announced his resignation following his release from jail.
The BJP's Delhi president, Virender Sachdeva, asserted on Monday that Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as chief minister is a result of compulsion rather than principle.
Sachdeva further alleged pervasive corruption within all departments of the Delhi government under Kejriwal's tenure.
AAP responded by accusing the BJP of false propaganda, claiming the resignation announcement came in the wake of Kejriwal's release on bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal vowed to resign within 48 hours and called for early Delhi elections. He would only return to office upon public affirmation of his honesty.
