Left Menu

Kejriwal's Resignation: Compulsion or Principle?

BJP's Delhi president, Virender Sachdeva, claimed Arvind Kejriwal's decision to resign as Delhi's chief minister was due to compulsion, not principles. He alleged widespread corruption in Kejriwal's administration. AAP countered the claims, accusing the BJP of spreading false propaganda and using investigative agencies for political vendetta. Kejriwal announced his resignation following his release from jail.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 21:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 21:32 IST
Kejriwal's Resignation: Compulsion or Principle?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP's Delhi president, Virender Sachdeva, asserted on Monday that Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as chief minister is a result of compulsion rather than principle.

Sachdeva further alleged pervasive corruption within all departments of the Delhi government under Kejriwal's tenure.

AAP responded by accusing the BJP of false propaganda, claiming the resignation announcement came in the wake of Kejriwal's release on bail in the excise policy case. Kejriwal vowed to resign within 48 hours and called for early Delhi elections. He would only return to office upon public affirmation of his honesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
2
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
3
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024