Odisha's Grand Welcome for PM Modi: Launch of Subhadra Yojana & Major Infrastructure Projects

The newly-formed BJP government in Odisha made elaborate arrangements to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During his visit, Modi will launch the 'Subhadra Yojana' for women's welfare and unveil various infrastructure projects. Security has been heightened with heavy police deployment.

The newly-formed BJP government in Odisha has made elaborate arrangements to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This marks the PM's first visit to the state following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's swearing-in ceremony on June 12. During the visit, he will launch the 'Subhadra Yojana', a social welfare scheme for women, and unveil multiple infrastructure projects.

Security measures have been significantly heightened, with approximately 3,000 police personnel deployed in the state capital, including specialized tactical units and CRPF teams. The state government and BJP aim to ensure the visit's success.

