Aaditya Thackeray Criticizes NDA Government's Unfulfilled Promises

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday criticized the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre, claiming it has failed to deliver on promises pledged for the first 100 days in office. He asserted that the country requires new leadership.

Thackeray confidently stated that the opposition INDIA alliance will form its government very soon, suggesting that the Narendra Modi-led administration will not complete its full term. He made these comments to reporters after performing prayers and 'aarti' at Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal in Pune.

'The NDA government has been an absolute failure,' Thackeray said. 'If you look at the promises made during the first 100 days by the Prime Minister or the NDA government, none have been fulfilled. Today, the country needs new leadership and a new government, and the INDIA alliance will deliver that very soon. Count how many times in these 100 days, the PM was abroad,' he added. The NDA government, in office since June 9, has nothing significant to show in terms of achievements, he further insisted, highlighting issues like inflation, unemployment, and unrest in Manipur.

