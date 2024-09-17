Assassination Attempt on Trump Thwarted: Suspect Arrested

A man suspected of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump was charged with two gun-related crimes in federal court on Monday, a day after being spotted with a rifle hiding in the bushes at the former U.S. president's golf course in Florida. Phone records suggest the suspect may have been lying in wait for nearly 12 hours, camped out with a rifle and food, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

More charges appear likely, but the initial counts - possession of a firearm as a convicted felon and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number - will allow authorities to keep him in custody as the investigation continues. Trump, the Republican presidential candidate in the Nov. 5 election, was unharmed. But the incident raised fresh questions about how an armed suspect was able to get so close to him, just two months after another gunman fired at Trump during a July 13 rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, grazing his ear with a bullet.

The U.S. Secret Service opened fire after an agent saw a rifle barrel poking out of the bushes on Sunday at Trump's golf course in West Palm Beach, a few hundred yards away from where the former president was playing. The gunman fled in a sports utility vehicle, according to the complaint. Officers found a loaded assault-style rifle with a scope, a digital camera and a plastic bag of food left behind.

