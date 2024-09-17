U.S. Pastor's Release After Nearly 20 Years in China: Diplomatic Efforts Ongoing

In a notable victory for U.S. diplomatic efforts, American Pastor David Lin was released from a Chinese prison after nearly two decades of incarceration, the State Department confirmed. Officials are still striving to free other Americans detained in China.

State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller lauded Lin's return and highlighted the ongoing efforts for the release of other Americans. He refrained from disclosing whether Lin's release involved any form of exchange.

The U.S. continues to urge China for equal and fair treatment under the law, amid rising political pressure and upcoming congressional evaluations of American detainees' health and legal statuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)