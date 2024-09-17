U.S. Pastor's Release After Nearly 20 Years in China: Diplomatic Efforts Ongoing
The U.S. has secured the release of American Pastor David Lin, who had been imprisoned in China since 2006. The State Department emphasizes ongoing efforts for other detained Americans. Diplomacy remains tight-lipped, with official denials of any exchange or deal. A congressional hearing will review other cases soon.
In a notable victory for U.S. diplomatic efforts, American Pastor David Lin was released from a Chinese prison after nearly two decades of incarceration, the State Department confirmed. Officials are still striving to free other Americans detained in China.
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller lauded Lin's return and highlighted the ongoing efforts for the release of other Americans. He refrained from disclosing whether Lin's release involved any form of exchange.
The U.S. continues to urge China for equal and fair treatment under the law, amid rising political pressure and upcoming congressional evaluations of American detainees' health and legal statuses.
