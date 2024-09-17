Atishi Set to Become Delhi's Next Chief Minister

The Aam Aadmi Party will claim the right to form a new government under senior party leader Atishi following Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation on Tuesday evening, senior party leader Gopal Rai announced.

The AAP revealed Atishi as the next Delhi chief minister after Kejriwal's proposal to name her as his successor was unanimously accepted during a legislative party meeting at his residence earlier in the day.

Decisions regarding the new cabinet will be made by the party later, added Rai, who is the convener of the Delhi unit of AAP.

He mentioned that a delegation of AAP legislators will meet Lt Governor VK Saxena after Kejriwal's resignation to stake their claim for a new government led by Atishi.

(With inputs from agencies.)