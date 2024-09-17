Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi
Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the national general secretary of his party and nephew to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek also wished for the PM's good health and happiness in a social media post.
Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Abhishek, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and serves as the national general secretary of the party, also wished the Prime Minister good health.
'Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you good health and happiness,' Abhishek posted on social media platform X.
