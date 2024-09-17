Left Menu

Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee has extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As the national general secretary of his party and nephew to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Abhishek also wished for the PM's good health and happiness in a social media post.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 17-09-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 13:05 IST
Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi
greetings
  • Country:
  • India

Senior TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee on Tuesday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Abhishek, who is the nephew of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and serves as the national general secretary of the party, also wished the Prime Minister good health.

'Warm birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji. Wishing you good health and happiness,' Abhishek posted on social media platform X.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024