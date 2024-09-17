Left Menu

Tight Security in Place for Modi's Upcoming Kashmir Rally

Security has been tightened around Sher-e-Kashmir park ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally. This will be Modi's first rally for BJP candidates in Kashmir before the upcoming assembly elections. Comprehensive security measures, including multi-tier arrangements and extensive patrols, have been implemented to ensure a smooth event.

Security has been significantly heightened around Sher-e-Kashmir park in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally, scheduled for Wednesday, as confirmed by a senior police official.

This rally marks Modi's first for BJP candidates in the Kashmir Valley ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in the Union territory later this month. According to Inspector General of Police V K Birdi, multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place following the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for such high-profile visits.

Located within a kilometer from the historic Lal Chowk clock tower, the venue has seen the deployment of numerous security personnel. Police and paramilitary forces have ramped up random vehicle checks and established special checkpoints to ensure maximum safety. The police have also committed to issuing regular travel advisories to minimize inconvenience for the public. This will be Prime Minister Modi's third visit to Kashmir this year, following his appearances at Bakshi Stadium in March and the International Yoga Day event at SKICC in June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

