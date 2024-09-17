Atishi Vows to Bring Back Kejriwal as Delhi CM
Senior AAP leader Atishi expressed sadness over Arvind Kejriwal's resignation as Delhi's Chief Minister, while vowing to work towards his return. She emphasized AAP's unique opportunity for first-time politicians like herself and expressed gratitude for Kejriwal’s trust. Atishi will be the third female CM in Delhi's history.
In her first remarks after being designated the next Chief Minister of Delhi, senior AAP leader Atishi on Tuesday expressed her sadness over Arvind Kejriwal's resignation, vowing to work tirelessly to bring him back to the position.
Atishi, who holds multiple portfolios in the Delhi government, emphasized that only a party like AAP could offer such significant responsibilities to a first-time politician like herself.
During a press conference, she said, "I will work with one goal for the next few months: to bring Kejriwal back as Chief Minister under his guidance, protecting the people of Delhi."
She urged party members not to congratulate her, terming it a "sad occasion."
