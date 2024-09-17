Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on this day, receiving well-wishes from political leaders and the public alike.

Rahul Gandhi's message, shared on the platform X, read, 'Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life.'

(With inputs from agencies.)