Rahul Gandhi Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Narendra Modi
Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday. Gandhi expressed his wishes for Modi's long and healthy life in a social media post.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:33 IST
On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, extended his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Modi celebrated his 74th birthday on this day, receiving well-wishes from political leaders and the public alike.
Rahul Gandhi's message, shared on the platform X, read, 'Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life.'
