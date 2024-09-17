Left Menu

PM Modi Compares Congress and British Raj, Defends Ganesh Puja

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a comparison between the Congress and the British colonial rulers, alleging both had issues with Ganesh Puja. At an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi defended his participation in the festival, citing its historical significance and criticized Congress for its alleged divisive politics.

17-09-2024
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi drew a parallel between British colonial rule and the Congress party, accusing both of having issues with Ganesh Puja. Addressing an event in Bhubaneswar, Modi alleged that the British were disturbed by Ganesh Utsav during their rule, and similarly, those hungry for power today also have issues with the festival.

The comments come amid controversy over Modi's recent attendance at Ganesh Puja at Chief Justice DY Chandrachud's residence. Modi emphasized that Ganesh Utsav played an important role in India's independence and accused Congress and its allies of being irked by his participation in the festival.

Modi further criticized the Congress-led government in Karnataka, claiming they committed a sin by placing Lord Ganesh's idol behind bars. He also highlighted various development initiatives, including the Subhdra scheme launched by the Odisha government and recent achievements under the NDA government's first 100 days.

Modi recalled an emotional moment with an Adivasi family who served him 'kheer,' bringing back memories of his late mother. He interacted with beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana-Urban and stressed the importance of Hyderabad Mukti Diwas, marking the liberation of Hyderabad from extremist powers by Sardar Patel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

