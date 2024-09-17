Controversies Surrounding Hyderabad Liberation Day in Telangana

Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy has accused successive governments in Telangana of avoiding the official celebration of Hyderabad Liberation Day due to political appeasement and vote bank politics.

Speaking at a Central government-organized event commemorating the 1948 annexation of Hyderabad State into the Indian Union, Reddy criticized Telangana's current Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for changing his stance on the celebrations after coming to power. Reddy alleged that KCR now gives a false interpretation of the day following the directives of his political ally, AIMIM.

He underscored the historical importance of September 17, 1948, stating it marked the end of Nizam rule and the atrocities of the 'Razakars'. Reddy called for official recognition of the day to educate future generations about Telangana's history.

