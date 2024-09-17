Left Menu

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Extends Birthday Wishes to PM Modi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi good health and joy on his 74th birthday. Vijayan extended his wishes through the social media platform X. Modi, who was born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat, received warm greetings from various political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:30 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:30 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended warm birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Vijayan, who took to the social media platform X, wished Modi good health and joy as the Prime Minister turned 74.

'Warmest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. Wishing you good health and joy. #HappyBdayModiji,' Vijayan posted.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Gujarat, Modi has been receiving birthday wishes from various political figures across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

