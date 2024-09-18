Historic Elections in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn of Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in large numbers to form a government committed to youth education, employment, women empowerment, and ending separatism.

Shah asserted that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect citizen rights, and expedite developmental work.

'Today, my appeal to the voters going to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government committed to youth education, employment, empowerment of women, and ending separatism and nepotism in the region,' the BJP leader conveyed on X in Hindi.

The Home Minister also encouraged citizens to vote before breakfast, saying 'Pehle matdan phir jalpan'.

Wednesday marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, with 24 constituencies across seven districts participating in Phase 1 amid tight security.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, vying for 24 assembly segments in the first phase.

Subsequent phases are set for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

