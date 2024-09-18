Left Menu

Historic Elections in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn of Development

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to vote in large numbers in the assembly elections. He emphasized the need for a government committed to youth education, women empowerment, and ending separatism. This marks the first elections since the abrogation of Article 370, with over 23 lakh voters deciding the fate of 219 candidates in the first phase.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 09:54 IST
Historic Elections in Jammu and Kashmir: A New Dawn of Development
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday urged the residents of Jammu and Kashmir to cast their votes in large numbers to form a government committed to youth education, employment, women empowerment, and ending separatism.

Shah asserted that only a government with a strong will can create a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir, protect citizen rights, and expedite developmental work.

'Today, my appeal to the voters going to exercise their franchise in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections is to vote in large numbers to form a government committed to youth education, employment, empowerment of women, and ending separatism and nepotism in the region,' the BJP leader conveyed on X in Hindi.

The Home Minister also encouraged citizens to vote before breakfast, saying 'Pehle matdan phir jalpan'.

Wednesday marked the beginning of assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the first since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, with 24 constituencies across seven districts participating in Phase 1 amid tight security.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014.

Over 23 lakh voters will decide the fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, vying for 24 assembly segments in the first phase.

Subsequent phases are set for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Growing Burden of NCDs: Challenges for Human Capital and Economic Stability

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024