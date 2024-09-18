Left Menu

Hope for Change: J&K Embraces Assembly Elections

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami expressed satisfaction over the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. He highlighted the people's desire for change and relief from daily difficulties, stemming from a delayed electoral process. The elections mark a significant political event since the abrogation of Article 370.

Updated: 18-09-2024 10:05 IST
CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(M) leader MY Tarigami expressed his approval of the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing that residents of the Union Territory are hopeful for change and relief. Tarigami noted that the delayed electoral process had stirred discontent among the populace.

According to Tarigami, the Chief Election Commissioner had previously announced J&K's electoral schedule, but the assembly elections were last held in 2010 and 2014. Despite repeated promises of normalcy, no subsequent elections occurred, leading to numerous issues. He commended the central government for ensuring a fair election environment and tight security. The electoral process has begun, filling a governance vacuum that left bureaucracy unchecked and added to people's hardships. "We are now expecting change, relief, and better days," said Tarigami.

The Election Commission of India reported that voting, which started at 7 am, will end at 6 pm. Twenty-four Assembly constituencies, 16 in the Kashmir region and eight in Jammu, are participating in the first phase. A total of 873 candidates are contesting in the elections for 90 Assembly seats, with the second and third phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1. Vote counting will take place on October 8.

This marks the first Assembly elections since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. The Congress and the National Conference are contesting the elections in alliance, with the PDP, BJP, and People's Conference among the other parties vying for seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

