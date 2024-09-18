Left Menu

BJP's Shagun Parihar Slams Opposition Amid Kishtwar Election Controversy

BJP's Kishtwar candidate Shagun Parihar criticized opposition PDP and National Conference for allegedly undermining her by claiming she was playing the victim card. She described attempts by opposition workers to disrupt polling but reassured voters about her vision for a stable and terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:08 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:08 IST
BJP's Kishtwar candidate Shagun Parihar. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a heated exchange on Wednesday, BJP's Kishtwar candidate Shagun Parihar launched an aggressive critique at opposition candidates from the PDP and National Conference. Accusing them of making baseless allegations, Parihar claimed they were trying to undermine her by suggesting she was leveraging victimhood for sympathy.

Parihar recounted an incident where PDP and National Conference workers allegedly tried to create chaos at a polling station. She accused them of entering restricted polling areas to disrupt the process. 'Their workers came inside, where polling is taking place. No one can come there. The party runs, throw the party out, we will show this to her,' she asserted.

Despite the disruptions, Parihar stated that polling continued smoothly with only minor issues. Dismissing concerns about irregularities, she encouraged voters to focus on their future post-election. Confident in BJP's victory, she criticized the coalition government of the National Conference, PDP, and Congress, predicting its downfall. Parihar also highlighted BJP's progress in fighting terrorism, expressing hope for a terrorism-free Kashmir soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

