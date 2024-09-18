High Voter Turnout and Optimism Mark First Phase of J&K Assembly Polls

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Rakesh Thakur from the Ramban assembly constituency cast his vote on Monday, expressing confidence in the formation of a BJP government in Jammu and Kashmir. He emphasized the significant developmental work post the abrogation of Article 370, which the party highlighted to voters.

Independent candidate Suraj Singh Parihar from Ramban also cast his vote, encouraging citizens to vote in large numbers for the district's development. Meanwhile, Sajad Shaheen of the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference, contesting from Banihal, noted a positive atmosphere and strong public support for addressing regional issues.

The first phase of polls recorded a 41.17% turnout as of 1 p.m., with Kishtwar leading at 56.86%, followed by Doda at 50.81%, and Ramban at 49.68%. Voting, starting at 7 a.m., continued smoothly despite a brief halt in Kishtwar due to voter identification protests, which were resolved swiftly.

A total of 24 assembly constituencies are voting today—16 in Kashmir and 8 in Jammu. Subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting on October 8.

