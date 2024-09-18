Siddaramaiah Predicts Collapse of NDA Government Amidst Threats to Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has forecast that the ruling NDA government at the Centre will not complete its five-year term. Speaking at a press conference, he cited political instability and potential support withdrawal by allies as critical issues facing the Modi administration.

Siddaramaiah also condemned recent aggressive statements made by BJP leaders against Rahul Gandhi, the former Congress President. He accused the BJP of issuing life threats against Gandhi and trying to diminish his popularity through intimidation.

The Chief Minister called for criminal action against those who have openly threatened Gandhi, asserting that the Congress party will not tolerate such actions. He criticized BJP leaders for their reckless statements and urged immediate legal consequences to uphold democratic principles.

