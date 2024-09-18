Left Menu

India Moves Toward Unified Elections to Boost Governance

India's cabinet accepted a recommendation for simultaneous state and national elections, driven by Prime Minister Modi to enhance governance. Proponents argue it strengthens democracy and reduces election expenses, though opposition parties claim it undermines federalism. Parliament must approve the contentious move.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:09 IST
India Moves Toward Unified Elections to Boost Governance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's cabinet has acknowledged a recommendation to hold simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the national parliament, according to Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This initiative, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to improve governance and is supported by a significant portion of India's youth. A government-appointed panel had earlier suggested that simultaneous elections could enhance transparency.

The initiative, known as the "One Nation, One Election" plan, has sparked debate and would require parliamentary approval. Opponents argue that it could undermine the country's federal system, while supporters believe it will strengthen democracy and reduce electoral costs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024