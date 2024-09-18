India Moves Toward Unified Elections to Boost Governance
India's cabinet accepted a recommendation for simultaneous state and national elections, driven by Prime Minister Modi to enhance governance. Proponents argue it strengthens democracy and reduces election expenses, though opposition parties claim it undermines federalism. Parliament must approve the contentious move.
India's cabinet has acknowledged a recommendation to hold simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the national parliament, according to Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.
This initiative, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to improve governance and is supported by a significant portion of India's youth. A government-appointed panel had earlier suggested that simultaneous elections could enhance transparency.
The initiative, known as the "One Nation, One Election" plan, has sparked debate and would require parliamentary approval. Opponents argue that it could undermine the country's federal system, while supporters believe it will strengthen democracy and reduce electoral costs.
