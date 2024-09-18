India Moves Toward Unified Elections to Boost Governance

India's cabinet has acknowledged a recommendation to hold simultaneous elections for state assemblies and the national parliament, according to Information Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

This initiative, driven by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aims to improve governance and is supported by a significant portion of India's youth. A government-appointed panel had earlier suggested that simultaneous elections could enhance transparency.

The initiative, known as the "One Nation, One Election" plan, has sparked debate and would require parliamentary approval. Opponents argue that it could undermine the country's federal system, while supporters believe it will strengthen democracy and reduce electoral costs.

