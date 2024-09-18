Left Menu

China Sanctions US Arms Sellers Amid Taiwan Tensions

China has imposed sanctions on US companies supplying arms to Taiwan. The announcement, made by Chinese state media, gave no company specifics. Taiwan, which favors de-facto independence, is receiving military supplies from the US, while also boosting its homegrown defense capabilities. Despite China's demands, US-Taiwan military cooperation continues.

18-09-2024
  • China

China announced on Wednesday sanctions on American firms selling arms to Taiwan, an island nation Beijing claims as its own and has threatened to annex by force.

The announcement by Chinese state media, citing the Foreign Ministry, did not detail which companies are involved. Taiwan expects deliveries of F-16 fighter jets, Abrams tanks, and various missiles from the US.

China has increased threats against Taiwan, whose 2.3 million people largely prefer their current de-facto independent status. The US, while not formally tied diplomat-wise, is a long-standing arms supplier to Taiwan and is legally committed to aiding its defense.

Besides US weaponry, Taiwan is revitalizing its domestic arms production, commissioning a new submarine fleet and extending men's mandatory military service to one year.

China's previous demands for US firms to stop supporting Taiwan's military had no significant impact.

