Congress Criticizes Mahayuti Alliance for Silence on Objectionable Comments

The Maharashtra Congress criticized the ruling Mahayuti alliance, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, for their silence on objectionable comments made by BJP and Shiv Sena leaders against Rahul Gandhi. The Congress claimed that this reflected tacit support and would harm the state's political culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:40 IST
The Congress in Maharashtra on Wednesday criticized the Mahayuti alliance over its silence regarding offensive remarks made by its leaders against Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi.

State Congress President Nana Patole called out Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad and BJP Rajya Sabha member Anil Bonde for their derogatory statements, questioning whether senior leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would take action.

Echoing Patole's sentiments, State Congress Legislature Leader Balasaheb Thorat condemned the ruling alliance for allegedly supporting the inflammatory comments, warning that voters in Maharashtra would hold them accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

