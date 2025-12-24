Left Menu

Sabarimala Gold Controversy Deepens: Kerala BJP President Demands CBI Probe

Kerala BJP President, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, expressed growing concern over the Sabarimala gold scandal, suggesting deeper issues than initially reported. He called it a political conspiracy demanding a CBI investigation. Meanwhile, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan states no protection for guilty as the investigation gains momentum.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 10:24 IST
Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Sabarimala gold controversy has taken a more alarming turn, with Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrashekhar expressing his deepening anguish over the issue. He highlighted that the scope of the scandal extends beyond the initial reports of 4.5 kg of missing gold, pointing to missing Panchaloha idols and tampered temple parts linked to international criminal networks.

Chandrashekhar has accused both the previous UDF and current LDF governments of political complicity in the scandal, branding it as sacrilege and a betrayal of the faith of Ayyappa devotees worldwide. He has called for a comprehensive CBI probe, stating that a Special Investigation Team cannot uncover the full truth of the misappropriations.

As political reverberations impact Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has assured that the CPI(M) will not shield any culprits. The controversy, rooted in a 1998 gold donation by industrialist Vijay Mallya, has escalated with recent arrests, igniting debates within political circles about accountability and justice for the revered temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

