Left Menu

Opposition Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

'One Nation, One Election,' a proposal backed by the BJP, has been called impractical and a diversionary tactic by opposition parties. Leaders from Congress, TMC, AIMIM, and AAP criticize the idea, arguing that it undermines federalism and democratic accountability. The Union Cabinet approved the proposal, but it's widely contested.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:10 IST
Opposition Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

'One Nation, One Election,' a proposal put forth by the ruling BJP, has faced significant backlash from opposition parties who deem it impractical and a mere diversion from pressing issues. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, which comes in line with the recommendations of a panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the proposal is unfeasible and serves to divert attention from real issues during election seasons. Echoing similar sentiments, TMC leader Derek O'Brien labeled it a 'cheap stunt' by the BJP, questioning the selective announcement of state elections and pointing out logistical challenges.

AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi criticized the move, warning that it undermines federalism and democratic integrity. The proposal's feasibility has come under further scrutiny as leaders from AAP and JMM highlight the difficulties in synchronizing elections across different states. Despite the high-level committee's recommendations, the future of this proposal remains contentious.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024