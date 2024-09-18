Opposition Slams 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

'One Nation, One Election,' a proposal put forth by the ruling BJP, has faced significant backlash from opposition parties who deem it impractical and a mere diversion from pressing issues. On Wednesday, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the Union Cabinet's approval of the proposal, which comes in line with the recommendations of a panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge argued that the proposal is unfeasible and serves to divert attention from real issues during election seasons. Echoing similar sentiments, TMC leader Derek O'Brien labeled it a 'cheap stunt' by the BJP, questioning the selective announcement of state elections and pointing out logistical challenges.

AIMIM chief Asadudin Owaisi criticized the move, warning that it undermines federalism and democratic integrity. The proposal's feasibility has come under further scrutiny as leaders from AAP and JMM highlight the difficulties in synchronizing elections across different states. Despite the high-level committee's recommendations, the future of this proposal remains contentious.

