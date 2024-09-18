Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticizes the BJP's 'one nation, one election' proposal, claiming it aims for single-party dominance. The Union Cabinet approved this controversial measure, which recommends synchronized elections at various levels. Reactions are divided, with some viewing it as a historic decision, while others see it as impractical and diverting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren has criticized the BJP's 'one nation, one election' proposal, alleging it aims to establish single-party dominance across the country and states. His remarks came just after the Union Cabinet approved the proposal.

Addressing a government function in Jamtara district, Soren said, 'I just came to know that the Union Cabinet approved the proposal for 'one nation, one election'. Now, they (BJP) want only one party to rule this country and only one government in place... be it the country or the states. There will be no other government.' He added that such people disrupt communal harmony and always want to rule.

The Union Cabinet's decision follows recommendations from a high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind. The committee suggested simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies and synchronizing local body polls within 100 days. It also recommended a common electoral roll and voter ID cards. Reactions to the decision have been mixed, with some calling it historic and others dismissing it as impractical.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

