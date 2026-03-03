Ravi Shankar Prasad Takes Helm of Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee

Ravi Shankar Prasad, a notable figure in Indian politics and former law minister, has been appointed as the chairperson of the Lok Sabha's Privileges Committee. This marks the first time the Privileges Committee has been formed for the 18th Lok Sabha, which was constituted in 2024.

Joining Prasad are 14 other members, including representatives from major political parties like Congress, DMK, TMC, Shiv Sena, and others. However, Manickam Tagore from Congress will not participate due to suspension over unruly behavior during the last Budget session.

The committee's principal role is to evaluate questions of privilege breaches within the House or amongst its committees and provide recommendations based on case facts. The second phase of the session is scheduled to start on March 9 and end on April 2.

