Kerala CM Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal as Threat to Federalism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has accused the union government of using the 'one nation, one election' proposal to weaken India's federal system. His statement came after the Union Cabinet approved recommendations from the Ramnath Kovind panel, which suggested simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies as a first step, followed by local body polls within 100 days.

Vijayan argued that the BJP-led government's agenda aims to shift India's parliamentary democracy towards a presidential mode, undermining the unique political situations in each state. He emphasized that ignoring local political nuances would jeopardize democratic principles. The Kerala CM called for democratic society to oppose these changes, viewing them as an attempt to sabotage the country's parliamentary system.

Supporting his stance, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor criticized the proposal, labeling it as an effort to impose uniformity in a pluralistic nation. Tharoor highlighted the logistical challenges, including the need for 18 constitutional amendments, and warned that such a move would lead to chaos. He urged for thorough parliamentary scrutiny of the bill and doubted the BJP's ability to secure the required two-thirds majority for constitutional amendments.

