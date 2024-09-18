Historic Voter Turnout in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha congratulated the people of Jammu and Kashmir for achieving over 58% voter turnout in the first phase of assembly polls. Sinha thanked voters, security forces, and election officials, citing the turnout as a testament to Indian democracy's strength. Subsequent phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with results on October 8.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has praised the people of Jammu and Kashmir for a remarkable voter turnout of over 58% in the first phase of the assembly elections.
Taking to social media, Sinha applauded voters for their participation, terming the high turnout as a testament to the robust health of India's democratic values. He also extended thanks to security forces and election officials for ensuring a peaceful and fair electoral process.
This election is particularly historic as it is the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir into Union territories in August 2019. The next phases of polling are slated for September 25 and October 1, with vote counting set for October 8.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Indo-American Vote Campaign Launched Ahead of Presidential Elections
Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia Likely to Contest Haryana Assembly Elections on Congress Ticket
BJP's Historic Campaign in J-K: Upcoming Elections Mark a New Beginning
Alliance Talks Stir Haryana Politics Ahead of Assembly Elections
Rahul Gandhi Vows To Restore Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Amid Elections