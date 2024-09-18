Delhi BJP MLAs Demand Question Hour for Upcoming Assembly Session

Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday demanded the inclusion of Question Hour in the forthcoming two-day Assembly session.

Atishi, elected on Tuesday as the leader of the AAP legislature party, is likely to prove her new government's majority during the session and is set to be sworn in as chief minister on September 21, sources said.

The BJP legislature party, led by Vijender Gupta, aims to push for the inclusion of Question Hour during the Delhi Assembly session scheduled for September 26-27, according to a statement issued by Gupta.

All seven BJP MLAs—Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, and Gupta—attended a meeting where this decision was made. MLA Kartar Singh, who recently switched from AAP to BJP, was also present.

"The MLAs decided to meet the Speaker to press for this demand," Gupta said.

Gupta further added that the BJP intends to seek answers on several issues including the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, the Delhi Jal Board's Rs 73,000-crore debt, financial irregularities in hospital constructions, and corruption in educational institutions like the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The party will also address the halted funding for 12 Delhi University colleges.

Additionally, the BJP plans to highlight the death of over 50 people due to rain-related incidents this year, frequent fatalities from poor road conditions, and the declining state of the public transport system in the Assembly.

