Left Menu

Delhi BJP MLAs Demand Question Hour for Upcoming Assembly Session

Delhi BJP MLAs are advocating for the inclusion of Question Hour in the upcoming Assembly session. Atishi, newly elected leader of the AAP legislature party, is expected to establish her government's majority. The BJP seeks accountability on several issues including financial irregularities and public infrastructure concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:28 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:28 IST
Delhi BJP MLAs Demand Question Hour for Upcoming Assembly Session
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi BJP MLAs on Wednesday demanded the inclusion of Question Hour in the forthcoming two-day Assembly session.

Atishi, elected on Tuesday as the leader of the AAP legislature party, is likely to prove her new government's majority during the session and is set to be sworn in as chief minister on September 21, sources said.

The BJP legislature party, led by Vijender Gupta, aims to push for the inclusion of Question Hour during the Delhi Assembly session scheduled for September 26-27, according to a statement issued by Gupta.

All seven BJP MLAs—Mohan Singh Bisht, Om Prakash Sharma, Abhay Verma, Ajay Mahawar, Anil Bajpai, Jitendra Mahajan, and Gupta—attended a meeting where this decision was made. MLA Kartar Singh, who recently switched from AAP to BJP, was also present.

"The MLAs decided to meet the Speaker to press for this demand," Gupta said.

Gupta further added that the BJP intends to seek answers on several issues including the non-formation of the Sixth Delhi Finance Commission, the Delhi Jal Board's Rs 73,000-crore debt, financial irregularities in hospital constructions, and corruption in educational institutions like the Delhi Skill and Entrepreneurship University (DSEU). The party will also address the halted funding for 12 Delhi University colleges.

Additionally, the BJP plans to highlight the death of over 50 people due to rain-related incidents this year, frequent fatalities from poor road conditions, and the declining state of the public transport system in the Assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024