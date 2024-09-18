Congress Confident of Victory in Haryana: Unveils Election Manifesto with Promises for Women, Youth, and Farmers

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Congress party will form the government in the upcoming assembly elections. Hooda highlighted the various guarantees in the party's manifesto aimed at benefiting women, youth, farmers, and other sections of society. 'We have given a guarantee for the women, youth, farmers, and employment also in the Congress manifesto. Congress will certainly come to power in the state, and the BJP will go,' Hooda told ANI.

Earlier today, the Congress unveiled seven key guarantees as part of its election manifesto for the Haryana assembly polls. These guarantees include the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, the creation of two lakh jobs, a caste survey, 300 units of free power, and free medical treatment up to Rs 25 lakh. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced the guarantees, emphasizing their relevance to women, social security, youth, the poor, and farmers.

Hooda was joined by several senior party leaders during the announcement. Kharge stated that the party's manifesto, described as 'seven vade, pakke erade,' also promises Rs 2000 per month to women above the age of 18 and gas cylinders at Rs 500. Other social security measures include Rs 6,000 as old age pension, disability pension, and widow pension. The Congress has also pledged to bring back the Old Pension Scheme, offer two lakh confirmed jobs, aim for a drug-free Haryana, and provide free treatment up to Rs 25 lakh.

The manifesto also includes promises for farmers, such as a legal guarantee of a minimum support price and immediate compensation for crop loss. Additionally, the party proposed a 'Rs 10 gaz plot' for the poor and two-room flats at Rs 3.5 lakh. For backward classes, the manifesto promises a caste survey and an increase in the creamy layer limit to Rs 10 lakh. Kharge said he is confident the Congress will win the Haryana polls slated for October 5, with votes to be counted on October 8.

