Samajwadi Party and BSP Endorse 'One Nation, One Election'; Call for All-Party Meeting

Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Mehrotra stated that the party supports simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and urged the BJP to convene a meeting with national presidents of opposition parties and leaders from various political factions to deliberate on the matter.

BSP Chief Mayawati also expressed her support for the 'One Nation, One Election' system after the Union Cabinet approved recommendations from a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. In a post on X, Mayawati emphasized that while her party backs the proposal, it should serve national and public interests.

Recently, the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by Kovind, submitted a detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu. The report outlines political and economic benefits of holding elections simultaneously at the central, state, and local levels, highlighting the potential for policy stability, improved governance, and increased voter participation. The initiative could also significantly reduce government spending on repetitive elections. The committee's recommendations came after extensive consultations and are expected to shape future election reforms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)