Left Menu

Samajwadi Party and BSP Endorse 'One Nation, One Election'; Call for All-Party Meeting

Samajwadi Party's Ravidas Mehrotra advocates for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, urging BJP to host an all-party meeting. BSP Chief Mayawati supports the initiative following Union Cabinet's approval. A high-level committee chaired by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind emphasizes political, economic benefits in its comprehensive report.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:19 IST
Samajwadi Party and BSP Endorse 'One Nation, One Election'; Call for All-Party Meeting
Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Ravidas Mehrotra has called for an all-party meeting to discuss the 'One Nation, One Election' proposal. Mehrotra stated that the party supports simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections and urged the BJP to convene a meeting with national presidents of opposition parties and leaders from various political factions to deliberate on the matter.

BSP Chief Mayawati also expressed her support for the 'One Nation, One Election' system after the Union Cabinet approved recommendations from a high-level committee chaired by former President Ram Nath Kovind. In a post on X, Mayawati emphasized that while her party backs the proposal, it should serve national and public interests.

Recently, the High-Level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, led by Kovind, submitted a detailed report to President Droupadi Murmu. The report outlines political and economic benefits of holding elections simultaneously at the central, state, and local levels, highlighting the potential for policy stability, improved governance, and increased voter participation. The initiative could also significantly reduce government spending on repetitive elections. The committee's recommendations came after extensive consultations and are expected to shape future election reforms in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024