BJP's Mukesh Sharma Vows Infrastructure Overhaul in Gurgaon

GURGAON -- BJP's Gurgaon candidate, Mukesh Sharma, has pledged to resolve the critical issues of electricity, water, and roads in the constituency if elected. Speaking at a public meeting in Mia Wali colony, Sharma reinforced the nation's security under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Sharma assured residents that they would not face any grievances related to essential services like electricity and water in Gurgaon. Furthermore, he announced plans to install gyms in all city parks and dedicated rooms for senior citizens in community centers. Sharma highlighted his 25 years of service to the BJP, which has led to his current candidacy.

He urged the people to vote for the BJP's lotus symbol in the upcoming October 5 elections, aiming for a substantial majority. He also condemned pro-Pakistan slogans in India, expressing his disappointment. The Haryana Assembly elections are set for October 5, with vote counting on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)