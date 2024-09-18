Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections Phase 1 Sees Over 61% Voter Turnout

The first phase of polling for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections registered a voter turnout of 61.13%, with peaceful and enthusiastic participation across 24 constituencies. High voter turnout was noted in Kishtwar, while Pulwama saw the lowest. Election results will be announced on October 8.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:54 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:54 IST
Visual from a polling station at Doda (Photo: ECI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The initial phase of polling in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections witnessed a voter turnout of 61.13%, according to Election Commission data. Voting took place across 24 constituencies in seven districts, starting at 7 am and continuing peacefully throughout the day.

The Election Commission's release highlighted the enthusiastic participation of voters, which builds on the success of the recent Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Voters from all sections of society came forward, reaffirming the confidence in democracy expressed by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Long queues at polling stations testified to the deep trust of the people in the democratic process.

Among the districts, Kishtwar recorded the highest voter turnout at 80.14%, followed by Ramban, Doda, Kulgam, Anantnag, and Shopian. Pulwama noted the lowest turnout at 46.65%. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed happiness over the historic voter turnout, thanking all participants and security forces. He noted that the substantial turnout reflects the strength of democracy in the region. Subsequent phases of polling are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, with results to be announced on October 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

