Escalation in Lebanon: Explosions and Rising Tensions

Explosions erupted in Beirut and other parts of Lebanon, targeting walkie-talkies and solar equipment. These attacks follow similar incidents involving pagers used by Hezbollah. At least 14 people were killed and over 450 were injured. The ongoing conflict, involving Israel and Hezbollah, raises fears of escalation into a full-blown war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Explosions targeting walkie-talkies and solar equipment rocked Beirut and other parts of Lebanon on Wednesday, a day after a similar incident involving pagers used by Hezbollah, according to state media and officials from the militant group. The Health Ministry reported at least 14 fatalities and more than 450 injuries in this latest wave of attacks.

The attacks, widely attributed to Israel, have intensified fears of an all-out war between Hezbollah and Israel. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant told Israeli troops, "We are at the start of a new phase in the war," although he made no direct mention of the explosions.

The recent bombings have exacerbated concerns over the conflict's indiscriminate impact on civilians, with hundreds of blasts occurring in homes, cars, and public places. The international community, including U.N. Human Rights Chief Volker Türk, has called for an independent investigation into the incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

