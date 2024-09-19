Historic Voter Turnout as J-K Assembly Elections Begin

A voter turnout of over 61 percent was registered in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, encompassing 24 segments across seven districts, according to the Election Commission.

While final polling figures are pending, significant numbers were recorded; Kishtwar district led with the highest at 80.14 percent.

This election marks the first since the Article 370 abrogation, held peacefully with over 2.3 million voters determining the fate of 219 candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)