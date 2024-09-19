Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout as J-K Assembly Elections Begin

Over 61 percent voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. Despite minor incidents, polling proceeded smoothly across 24 segments. The highest voter turnout was in Kishtwar district at over 80 percent. This was the first assembly election post the abrogation of Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 19-09-2024 00:24 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 00:24 IST
Historic Voter Turnout as J-K Assembly Elections Begin
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A voter turnout of over 61 percent was registered in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir's assembly elections, encompassing 24 segments across seven districts, according to the Election Commission.

While final polling figures are pending, significant numbers were recorded; Kishtwar district led with the highest at 80.14 percent.

This election marks the first since the Article 370 abrogation, held peacefully with over 2.3 million voters determining the fate of 219 candidates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024