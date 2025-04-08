Left Menu

ED Raids Karnataka: Unraveling the District Cooperative Bank Scam

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at 10 locations in Karnataka, targeting an alleged District Cooperative Bank scam. The simultaneous searches aim to uncover evidence of financial irregularities and money laundering linked to three cooperative banks in Bengaluru, implicating directors and staff in a multi-crore fraud case.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 11:52 IST
ED Raids Karnataka: Unraveling the District Cooperative Bank Scam
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a series of raids at 10 locations across Bengaluru and Shivamogga, Karnataka, as part of an investigation into the District Cooperative Bank scam. This operation is conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per the agency's announcement.

The crackdown focuses on uncovering possible traces of financial misconduct and money laundering connected to the cooperative bank. The ED's coordinated search efforts resulted from specific intelligence concerning the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are scrutinizing evidence amid claims of fund misappropriation involving directors and staff from Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Limited, Bengaluru; Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Co-operative Limited, Bengaluru; and Sri Guru Sarvabahuma Souharda Credit Co-operative, Bengaluru. The findings could expose a multi-crore financial fraud orchestrated by these management boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025