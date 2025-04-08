ED Raids Karnataka: Unraveling the District Cooperative Bank Scam

On Tuesday, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) executed a series of raids at 10 locations across Bengaluru and Shivamogga, Karnataka, as part of an investigation into the District Cooperative Bank scam. This operation is conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per the agency's announcement.

The crackdown focuses on uncovering possible traces of financial misconduct and money laundering connected to the cooperative bank. The ED's coordinated search efforts resulted from specific intelligence concerning the ongoing investigation.

Authorities are scrutinizing evidence amid claims of fund misappropriation involving directors and staff from Sri Guru Raghavendra Co-operative Bank Limited, Bengaluru; Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Co-operative Limited, Bengaluru; and Sri Guru Sarvabahuma Souharda Credit Co-operative, Bengaluru. The findings could expose a multi-crore financial fraud orchestrated by these management boards.

