Mexican President López Obrador Challenges Convicted Security Chief on Drug Trafficking Claims

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Wednesday demanded that former Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna, who was convicted of drug trafficking charges in the United States last year, present evidence to support his accusations that the president has links to drug trafficking.

López Obrador was responding to a jailhouse letter from García Luna, distributed to the press by his attorney. In the letter, García Luna alleged contact between López Obrador and the Sinaloa cartel faction led by Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada, arrested in Texas in July.

This exchange comes just weeks before López Obrador leaves office and follows earlier allegations of drug trafficker contributions to his previous presidential campaign.

"He writes that there is proof, there are videos, there are calls, there are audios. It's very simple, he should share them with the public," said López Obrador during a morning news briefing. The president emphasized the need for García Luna to show proof, even suggesting he ask "his friends at the DEA" for help.

García Luna, convicted of taking bribes to protect violent cartels, maintains his innocence. He served in various security posts under presidents Vicente Fox and Felipe Calderón between 2000 and 2012, both political adversaries of López Obrador.

In the letter, García Luna claimed Mexican and U.S. officials have proof of López Obrador's connections with drug traffickers, noting there are contacts, videos, audios, photographs, and communication records. The 56-year-old former official faces a 20 years to life sentence, scheduled for Oct. 9.

García Luna accused the Mexican government of lying and providing false information to the U.S. about his case, claiming U.S. prosecutors offered him a deal to become a protected witness for a reduced sentence. Detained for almost five years under what he describes as "inhuman conditions," García Luna has witnessed homicides and threats during his imprisonment.

Last month, U.S. prosecutors accused García Luna of attempting to bribe inmates for false statements to support a new trial. Mexican authorities allege García Luna embezzled $745.9 million from government technology contracts, channeling the money to offshore accounts and using it to buy luxury items.

