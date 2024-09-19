Trump Criticizes Significant Rate Cut by Federal Reserve
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's significant half-percentage-point rate cut, suggesting that such a large reduction indicates a poorly performing economy. The move marked the start of an anticipated series of interest rate cuts.
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's notable rate cut on Wednesday, highlighting its magnitude by saying, 'it was a big cut.'
The Federal Reserve initiated what is anticipated to be a sequence of interest rate reductions with a substantial half-percentage-point cut.
Trump remarked to reporters, 'To cut it by that much, assuming they're not just playing politics, the economy would be very bad.'
