Left Menu

Trump Criticizes Significant Rate Cut by Federal Reserve

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the Federal Reserve's significant half-percentage-point rate cut, suggesting that such a large reduction indicates a poorly performing economy. The move marked the start of an anticipated series of interest rate cuts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2024 02:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 02:26 IST
Trump Criticizes Significant Rate Cut by Federal Reserve
  • Country:
  • United States

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve's notable rate cut on Wednesday, highlighting its magnitude by saying, 'it was a big cut.'

The Federal Reserve initiated what is anticipated to be a sequence of interest rate reductions with a substantial half-percentage-point cut.

Trump remarked to reporters, 'To cut it by that much, assuming they're not just playing politics, the economy would be very bad.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024