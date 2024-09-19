Trump to 'Probably' Meet Zelenskiy During UN Visit

Former President Donald Trump has expressed plans to 'probably' meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Zelenskiy's forthcoming visit to the United States next week for a United Nations Security Council meeting.

When a reporter questioned whether he would meet with Zelenskiy, Trump simply responded, 'Probably, yes,' but did not provide any additional details surrounding the potential encounter.

It is worth noting that other world leaders visiting the U.S. for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden have also met with Trump in recent months. The Republican presidential candidate is set to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. election on November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)