Trump to 'Probably' Meet Zelenskiy During UN Visit

Former President Donald Trump indicated he would 'probably' meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Zelenskiy's visit to the U.S. next week for a United Nations Security Council meeting. The meeting would occur amid ongoing summits and elections where Trump is a key Republican presidential candidate.

Updated: 19-09-2024 02:54 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 02:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Former President Donald Trump has expressed plans to 'probably' meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Zelenskiy's forthcoming visit to the United States next week for a United Nations Security Council meeting.

When a reporter questioned whether he would meet with Zelenskiy, Trump simply responded, 'Probably, yes,' but did not provide any additional details surrounding the potential encounter.

It is worth noting that other world leaders visiting the U.S. for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden have also met with Trump in recent months. The Republican presidential candidate is set to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. election on November 5.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

