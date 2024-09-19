Trump to 'Probably' Meet Zelenskiy During UN Visit
Former President Donald Trump indicated he would 'probably' meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Zelenskiy's visit to the U.S. next week for a United Nations Security Council meeting. The meeting would occur amid ongoing summits and elections where Trump is a key Republican presidential candidate.
- Country:
- United States
Former President Donald Trump has expressed plans to 'probably' meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy during Zelenskiy's forthcoming visit to the United States next week for a United Nations Security Council meeting.
When a reporter questioned whether he would meet with Zelenskiy, Trump simply responded, 'Probably, yes,' but did not provide any additional details surrounding the potential encounter.
It is worth noting that other world leaders visiting the U.S. for summits and meetings with President Joe Biden have also met with Trump in recent months. The Republican presidential candidate is set to face Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the upcoming U.S. election on November 5.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Republican States Sue to Block Latest Biden Student Debt Forgiveness Plan
House Republicans Subpoena Blinken Over Chaotic Afghanistan Withdrawal
Joe Biden's son, Hunter pleads guilty to all nine charges in federal tax case
Judge Halts Biden's Student Debt Forgiveness Plan Amid Republican Legal Challenge
Local Republican official in Michigan promises to certify election results after being sued